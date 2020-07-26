eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra lowered shares of eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded eBay from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.54.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in eBay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

