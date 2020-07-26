Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $330.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $295.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APD. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.06.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.83 and a 200-day moving average of $233.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after purchasing an additional 188,508 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after buying an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.