Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $968.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $837.25.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,417.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,182.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $798.64. The firm has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 85 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

