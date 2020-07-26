Richard Scott Fox Sells 1,000 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Stock

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WTRG stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,665,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $7,371,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $437,680,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

