JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $310.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

APD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.06.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $291.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.83 and a 200 day moving average of $233.67.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after buying an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

