Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,845,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Albemarle by 137.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.