Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 422,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Americas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 644,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,444,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 313,763 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,789,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enel Americas by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NYSE ENIA opened at $7.68 on Friday. Enel Americas SA has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

