Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,216 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.40% of Tupperware Brands worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $9.11 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $446.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.73.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

