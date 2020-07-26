Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 3,487.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 524,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,434,000 after purchasing an additional 509,645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 45,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $1,179,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,210 shares of company stock valued at $28,840,232. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

