Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266,277 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.38% of Retrophin worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 103.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth $176,000.

Retrophin stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Retrophin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $865.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 57.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTRX shares. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $298,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

