Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.38 Million in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Alleghany by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Alleghany by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Y. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Shares of Y opened at $537.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

