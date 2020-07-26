Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 53,662 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,662 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.26% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

