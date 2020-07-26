Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.44 Million in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Schneider National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $22,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,278,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Schneider National by 474.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 312,352 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Schneider National by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 254,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Schneider National by 58.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 568,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 209,060 shares in the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: Street Name

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

