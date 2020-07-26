Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $36.06 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,744,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $805,801,000 after buying an additional 194,080 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.