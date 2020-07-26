BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 9,740 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $570.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $627.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

