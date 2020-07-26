Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.53% from the stock’s current price.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

