Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $6.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

NYSE EPAM opened at $274.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $283.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

