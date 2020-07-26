Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.57.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 167.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.24. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $475.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total transaction of $3,575,133.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,119 shares of company stock worth $103,231,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Trade Desk by 79.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Trade Desk by 23.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

