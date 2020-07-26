-$0.04 EPS Expected for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on FSM. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 444,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

