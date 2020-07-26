-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.31). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCXI. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $7,268,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $231,097.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,272,758 shares in the company, valued at $125,024,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,254,604 shares of company stock worth $74,021,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCXI opened at $52.20 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

