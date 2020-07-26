BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $248.29 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.