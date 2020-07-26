Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Stake Lessened by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. AXA lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 56,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBL opened at $10.89 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Noble Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners downgraded Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

