BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,837 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 125.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of ATI opened at $9.38 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

