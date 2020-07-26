BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

PXD stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $178,949.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

