BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $237,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 36.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 292,664 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,018,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 142.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,009,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 592,531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,249.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after buying an additional 2,037,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,146,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

