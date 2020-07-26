2,477 Shares in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,978,000 after purchasing an additional 275,711 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.