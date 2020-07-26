BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,147 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 289.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $50.82 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

