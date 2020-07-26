Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.01. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

