BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 8,927 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 94,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,486,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FULT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.14 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $170,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

