BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 10,642 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after purchasing an additional 691,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,524,000 after buying an additional 118,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after buying an additional 253,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,539,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,158,000 after buying an additional 130,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFBC. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

