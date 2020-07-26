12,474 Shares in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

