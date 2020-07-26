BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,163 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $141,646,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $51,294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 703.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,489,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,115 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,273,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $17,006,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

