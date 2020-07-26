BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,805 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 1.89. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

