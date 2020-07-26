Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,667 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after buying an additional 989,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,090,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after buying an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,279,000 after buying an additional 295,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NYSE VTR opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

