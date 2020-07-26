Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 996,649 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996,649 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.38% of Atkore International Group worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,860,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 1,681.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 480,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,049,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 62.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $332,431.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,909.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $942,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

