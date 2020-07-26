Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of NewMarket as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NewMarket by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NewMarket by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NewMarket by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in NewMarket by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU stock opened at $424.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $407.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.52. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $559.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

