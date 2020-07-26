FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $347.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $358.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.