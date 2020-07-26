Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 19,420 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 2,470.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYG opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

