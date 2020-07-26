Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 49,474 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,742,000 after buying an additional 635,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 31,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 63.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $9,527,188.00. Insiders sold 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $34.20 on Friday. Triton International Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

