Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,049 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after purchasing an additional 273,269 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,077,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $245.13 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $255.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average of $193.36.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,852 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,655. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

