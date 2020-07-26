Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 19,917 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,919 shares during the last quarter.

DLR opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

