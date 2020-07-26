Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 52,432 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,432 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after acquiring an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,483,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $492,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.91.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.