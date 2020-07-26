Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,107 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 37,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,204,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $167,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $154,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $251.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.55. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $263.63.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

