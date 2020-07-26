Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,864 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Acuity Brands worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $5,606,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.