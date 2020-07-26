Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 77,574 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,574 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of SPS Commerce worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $28,494.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at $886,585.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $77.59.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

