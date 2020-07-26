Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 101,246 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,246 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.