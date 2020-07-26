Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,883 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Coty worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.