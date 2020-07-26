Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 20,000 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,715,000 after purchasing an additional 959,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,587,000 after purchasing an additional 407,160 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,796,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,587 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

