Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $12,419,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

