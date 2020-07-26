Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.06.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

